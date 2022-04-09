 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Block Dropper update for 9 April 2022

Release 0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8527211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Added a slow motion effect at the end of each level
  • Added the player glide particle effect to the multiplayer characters
  • Added an explosion force to the bombs, but only affects the scenery right now

Crash Fixes & Defects

  • Fixed the level 5 boss crash due to dying 3 times (broke in 0.7)
  • Fixed the level 10 boss crash due to dying 3 times (broke in 0.7)
  • Fixed the tree falling at the start of level 3

Interface Updates

  • Fixed all of the menu buttons on the level 10 boss
  • Fixed the campaign level selection grid

What are we working on next?

  • Adding some more multiplayer levels
  • Adding the explosion force to affect the players (character controllers)
  • Adding the ability to choose a number of lives for multiplayer
  • Adding an HMI indicator to show how many lives left
  • Adding leaderboards within the game so you don't have to view them online
  • Adding a skip button to the level 10 boss intro
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.