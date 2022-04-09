Release 0.8

Gameplay Adjustments
- Added a slow motion effect at the end of each level
- Added the player glide particle effect to the multiplayer characters
- Added an explosion force to the bombs, but only affects the scenery right now
Crash Fixes & Defects
- Fixed the level 5 boss crash due to dying 3 times (broke in 0.7)
- Fixed the level 10 boss crash due to dying 3 times (broke in 0.7)
- Fixed the tree falling at the start of level 3
Interface Updates
- Fixed all of the menu buttons on the level 10 boss
- Fixed the campaign level selection grid
What are we working on next?
- Adding some more multiplayer levels
- Adding the explosion force to affect the players (character controllers)
- Adding the ability to choose a number of lives for multiplayer
- Adding an HMI indicator to show how many lives left
- Adding leaderboards within the game so you don't have to view them online
- Adding a skip button to the level 10 boss intro
Changed files in this update