看谁先死 update for 10 April 2022

Add achievement playback function.

看谁先死 update for 10 April 2022

Build 8527145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Retrieve the function that you can only view some plot by logging in to steam and online.

This update needs to delete old save file. Sorry for that .

