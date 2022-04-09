Hamster Blitz v 0.4.0 Update Notes

**
New Features
**
-
New gadgets: Teleporter, Slime Dispenser, and Rubber Ball!
-
Health pickups, both small and large! Pick up water bottles and water tanks to heal up.
-
More rooms to explore! Take a gander at the laundry room, garage and new sunroom, with a handy shortcut between the latter two to make navigation that much faster.
-
New HUD design for the speedometer & health bar, plus cooldown indicators for dashing, slamming, and using various gadgets.
-
Sky color changes over course of gameplay to simulate time of day.
-
Modified compass aesthetic.
**
Tweaks
**
- Launched enemies are now considered defeated upon impact rather than on despawn.
**
Added in prior patch...
**
-
Press Tab/LB to temporarily view Wave # & Remaining lives
-
Press Middle Mouse/RB to center camera behind player
-
Enemy rats have random chance of taking vents to travel upstairs
-
New particle effects & SFX for Troopers & Warriors
-
Jockey squirrel damage sounds
