Hamster Blitz! update for 9 April 2022

Hamster Blitz v 0.4.0 Update Notes

Build 8526899

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

New Features

**

  • New gadgets: Teleporter, Slime Dispenser, and Rubber Ball!

  • Health pickups, both small and large! Pick up water bottles and water tanks to heal up.

  • More rooms to explore! Take a gander at the laundry room, garage and new sunroom, with a handy shortcut between the latter two to make navigation that much faster.

  • New HUD design for the speedometer & health bar, plus cooldown indicators for dashing, slamming, and using various gadgets.

  • Sky color changes over course of gameplay to simulate time of day.

  • Modified compass aesthetic.

**

Tweaks

**

  • Launched enemies are now considered defeated upon impact rather than on despawn.

**

Added in prior patch...

**

  • Press Tab/LB to temporarily view Wave # & Remaining lives

  • Press Middle Mouse/RB to center camera behind player

  • Enemy rats have random chance of taking vents to travel upstairs

  • New particle effects & SFX for Troopers & Warriors

  • Jockey squirrel damage sounds

