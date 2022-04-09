- New dozer mode
- Dozer and hand tools can stop fire by creating a line in front of it
- New biome system ( grassland, birch forest, conifer forest )
- New character customizer
- New minimap
- New fire dynamics
- Fire now leaves a burn scar
- Vegetation now reacts to wind direction / intensity
- Thunderstorms now added
- New basic menu
- New animations
- Note: Multiplayer and airplanes are being reworked for a new release.
WILDLAND: Initial Attack playtest update for 9 April 2022
Update notes for 0.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update