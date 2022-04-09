 Skip to content

WILDLAND: Initial Attack playtest update for 9 April 2022

Update notes for 0.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New dozer mode
  • Dozer and hand tools can stop fire by creating a line in front of it
  • New biome system ( grassland, birch forest, conifer forest )
  • New character customizer
  • New minimap
  • New fire dynamics
  • Fire now leaves a burn scar
  • Vegetation now reacts to wind direction / intensity
  • Thunderstorms now added
  • New basic menu
  • New animations
  • Note: Multiplayer and airplanes are being reworked for a new release.

