Cygnus Racing League update for 9 April 2022

Minor Gameplay Tune Update

Build 8526867

Hi Cygnus Community!

In this update, we've adjusted vehicle turn rates, based on initial player feedback and review. This should be reflected in more balanced gameplay in terms of vehicle movement.

  • The Cygnus Dev Team
