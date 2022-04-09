 Skip to content

Fleshcult update for 9 April 2022

Release v1.16: Introducing The Pit

The v1.16 update adds the first half of The Pit, a dilapidated industrial zone where squatters, outlaws, and revolutionaries hang out.

New Content:

  • 3 new characters to seduce: the Hacker, the Smuggler, and the Biker
  • 8 new scenes that show you the aftermath of the Baron's fall and kick off new storylines.
  • New electrostim equipment. New sissy options.
  • Rebalanced some transformations. Now you can make a build with multiple chances to tease.
  • Vibes can be removed once inserted.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed developer mode crashing on start unless you had a log directory.
  • Fixed pronoun errors when playing with trans men.
  • Fixed the vanishing exe problem by replacing PyInstaller.

Fleshcult Win32 Depot 1418721
