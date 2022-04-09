Release v1.16: Introducing The Pit

The v1.16 update adds the first half of The Pit, a dilapidated industrial zone where squatters, outlaws, and revolutionaries hang out.
New Content:
- 3 new characters to seduce: the Hacker, the Smuggler, and the Biker
- 8 new scenes that show you the aftermath of the Baron's fall and kick off new storylines.
- New electrostim equipment. New sissy options.
- Rebalanced some transformations. Now you can make a build with multiple chances to tease.
- Vibes can be removed once inserted.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed developer mode crashing on start unless you had a log directory.
- Fixed pronoun errors when playing with trans men.
- Fixed the vanishing exe problem by replacing PyInstaller.
