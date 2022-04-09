Update 4.1.8

Modified the Act 4 Elite fight to never allow 3 attack intents to roll simultaneously after the first turn. In any subsequent turns, if two enemies decide to attack, the third will not.
Fixed an issue with Hermit's Malice when used as single-target in a multi-monster encounter.
Fixed Hermit Boss in Colosseum not behaving correctly
Fixed Champ Crownarang not having a highlight logic
Fixed a rare crash with Snecko
Fixed Hexaghost Rain of Embers+ only applying 1 weak, not X weak
Fixed Champ Rope-a-Dope text still saying it drew 2 cards
Fixed some Champ cards bypassing Power Armor's Vigor limit
Additional KOR & ZHS localization
