 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 9 April 2022

Update 4.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8526549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified the Act 4 Elite fight to never allow 3 attack intents to roll simultaneously after the first turn. In any subsequent turns, if two enemies decide to attack, the third will not.

Fixed an issue with Hermit's Malice when used as single-target in a multi-monster encounter.

Fixed Hermit Boss in Colosseum not behaving correctly

Fixed Champ Crownarang not having a highlight logic

Fixed a rare crash with Snecko

Fixed Hexaghost Rain of Embers+ only applying 1 weak, not X weak

Fixed Champ Rope-a-Dope text still saying it drew 2 cards

Fixed some Champ cards bypassing Power Armor's Vigor limit

Additional KOR & ZHS localization

Changed files in this update

Depot 1865781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1865782
  • Loading history…
Depot 1865783
  • Loading history…
Depot 1865784
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.