Achievements, Refinements & Bugfixes

A medium-sized trove of updates.
Hi everyone! Thanks for everyone who's picked up the game so far, and for everyone who's left reviews! This update fixes a few things that weren't quite working right, optimizes a few things for a smoother experience, and brings the initial set of Steam Achievements live.
This update affects both the PC & Mac versions.
Quality
-
There are now over two dozen Steam Achievements to unlock!
-
If you're mid-game, Steam achievements related to game progress should retroactively unlock!
-
Optimized some of the objects in-game to be less resource intensive. This should provide a smoother gameplay experience in the later levels (26-40).
-
Made some Mac-specific optimizations to help the game run smoother, even with Performance Mode turned off.
-
Adjusted some geometry colliders in a few levels.
-
Added a sound effect to the bouncy propulsion pads.
-
Reworked some environmental details that didn't affect gameplay, but look nicer.
-
Made visual improvements to Performance Mode in some spots.
-
Fixed a few areas where props were missing or not rendering correctly.
-
Reworked some of the hologram effects to be less dramatic and easier to see.
-
Fixed some audio balancing.
Accessibility
- Updated the mouse cursor to have a slight drop-shadow, making it easier to see against some of the backgrounds (especially in the First Act).
- Fixed some issues with inverting the aiming with the hotkey.
- Made Harlow's projected aiming line brighter, making it a bit easier to see in some cases.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where party data would sometimes appear to spawn onboard the R1-Humanity if you returned from a level _without _collecting any.
- Level 15 now has its music active.
- Manifesto can no longer hard-lock Harlow mid-conversation.
- Fixed an issue with Harlow's jump lights.
- Fixed an issue where the end of a level sometimes wouldn't trigger.
- Fixed a bug related to very rapid mouse clicks.
- Level success screens should no longer allow many rapid "Continue" button presses (lol sorry GiantBomb team!)
- The rolling key in Level 2 now more reliably triggers the key-port, and no longer needs an extra "hit".
- Fixed a few typos here and there.
- Fixed an issue where Harlow's smiling face and the "No Jumps" hourglass would overlap.
- Fixed an issue related to Harlow's "aiming" animation.
- Fixed a few areas where you could sneak out of the level geometry.
- Fixed many bugs related to the glowing launched discs.
- Some cliff areas now appropriately destroy Harlow if you fall off.
- The large hanging platforms, spinning platforms, and suspended beams now recharge your jumps and are much more sturdy.
- A few places where your jumps wouldn't recharge have been fixed to appropriately recharge your jumps.
Thanks for playing Harlow! There's more planned for the future, so stay tuned :)
All the best,
Arman
Changed files in this update