Harlow update for 9 April 2022

Achievements, Refinements & Bugfixes

A medium-sized trove of updates.

Hi everyone! Thanks for everyone who's picked up the game so far, and for everyone who's left reviews! This update fixes a few things that weren't quite working right, optimizes a few things for a smoother experience, and brings the initial set of Steam Achievements live.

This update affects both the PC & Mac versions.

Quality

  • There are now over two dozen Steam Achievements to unlock!

  • If you're mid-game, Steam achievements related to game progress should retroactively unlock!

  • Optimized some of the objects in-game to be less resource intensive. This should provide a smoother gameplay experience in the later levels (26-40).

  • Made some Mac-specific optimizations to help the game run smoother, even with Performance Mode turned off.

  • Adjusted some geometry colliders in a few levels.

  • Added a sound effect to the bouncy propulsion pads.

  • Reworked some environmental details that didn't affect gameplay, but look nicer.

  • Made visual improvements to Performance Mode in some spots.

  • Fixed a few areas where props were missing or not rendering correctly.

  • Reworked some of the hologram effects to be less dramatic and easier to see.

  • Fixed some audio balancing.

Accessibility

  • Updated the mouse cursor to have a slight drop-shadow, making it easier to see against some of the backgrounds (especially in the First Act).
  • Fixed some issues with inverting the aiming with the hotkey.
  • Made Harlow's projected aiming line brighter, making it a bit easier to see in some cases.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where party data would sometimes appear to spawn onboard the R1-Humanity if you returned from a level _without _collecting any.
  • Level 15 now has its music active.
  • Manifesto can no longer hard-lock Harlow mid-conversation.
  • Fixed an issue with Harlow's jump lights.
  • Fixed an issue where the end of a level sometimes wouldn't trigger.
  • Fixed a bug related to very rapid mouse clicks.
  • Level success screens should no longer allow many rapid "Continue" button presses (lol sorry GiantBomb team!)
  • The rolling key in Level 2 now more reliably triggers the key-port, and no longer needs an extra "hit".
  • Fixed a few typos here and there.
  • Fixed an issue where Harlow's smiling face and the "No Jumps" hourglass would overlap.
  • Fixed an issue related to Harlow's "aiming" animation.
  • Fixed a few areas where you could sneak out of the level geometry.
  • Fixed many bugs related to the glowing launched discs.
  • Some cliff areas now appropriately destroy Harlow if you fall off.
  • The large hanging platforms, spinning platforms, and suspended beams now recharge your jumps and are much more sturdy.
  • A few places where your jumps wouldn't recharge have been fixed to appropriately recharge your jumps.

Thanks for playing Harlow! There's more planned for the future, so stay tuned :)
All the best,
Arman

