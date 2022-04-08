 Skip to content

重构 update for 8 April 2022

V0.58 Small Update and New Features

BUG Fixed
Traps are not revealed when directly purchasing a tile connected route
Prisms, amplifiers may not be relocated
Fixed an issue with the wrong number of locks that could be caused by technology related to store locks
Tokens, perfect elements gained in battle are still saved while reloading a game
Relocation of refactor turret will trigger additional "Joint Operations" issues
Fixed Turret's turn damage display overflow

Other optimization
Nacho no longer pops dialogue when refreshing the store, but will do while refactoring

New features
Supports setting volume, resolution during battle
Supports custom shortcut keys

