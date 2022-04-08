Patch 0.1.22

Cheating:
- Players that are cheating will now recieve game bans on their steam account/profile
- Banned accounts will not be able to family share
Maps:
- Removed a ledge on market (just for you n9kai UwU)
Challengs:
- Fixed challenges issue with raven/monarch
- 5,000000 damage done changed to 3,000000
Misc:
- Training range updated
- Added FAQ (Crashes and fixes) to the menu
- Added FAQ to the website (for crashes and fixes), you can find the link here https://projectsparrow.dev/faq
- No longer able to family share to other accounts
- Extra dev tools added to get rid of cheating peasants
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where arrow keys were bound to camera input by default (left handed players should now be able to bind arrow keys correctly)
- No longer able to dash off ziplines (fixes the bug where users could glitch out the zip and fly)
- Fixed a bug where you could draw when 2 players died at the same time but you still had a player alive on one of the teams
- Possibly fixed some dash related bugs
- Fixed a bug where the chat wouldn't fade out if you didn't type anything
- Fixed a bug where you could leave the game and not lose mmr
- Fixed a bug where you could earn damage done after the round had ended
- Fixed melee doing damage to teammates in matchmaking
- Fixed fire arrows AOE doing damage to teammates in matchmaking
- Fixed an issue where the game would not end correctly and leave you in the server
Changes you can expect to see in upcoming patches:
- Fixes for matchmaking Accept/Decline match working incorrectly
- Fixes for matchmaking issues trying to accept a match whilst in the training range
- Separate X/Y mouse sensitivity
