Project Sparrow update for 8 April 2022

Patch 0.1.22

Patch 0.1.22

Last edited by Wendy

Cheating:

  • Players that are cheating will now recieve game bans on their steam account/profile
  • Banned accounts will not be able to family share

Maps:

  • Removed a ledge on market (just for you n9kai UwU)

Challengs:

  • Fixed challenges issue with raven/monarch
  • 5,000000 damage done changed to 3,000000

Misc:

  • Training range updated
  • Added FAQ (Crashes and fixes) to the menu
  • Added FAQ to the website (for crashes and fixes), you can find the link here https://projectsparrow.dev/faq
  • No longer able to family share to other accounts
  • Extra dev tools added to get rid of cheating peasants

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where arrow keys were bound to camera input by default (left handed players should now be able to bind arrow keys correctly)
  • No longer able to dash off ziplines (fixes the bug where users could glitch out the zip and fly)
  • Fixed a bug where you could draw when 2 players died at the same time but you still had a player alive on one of the teams
  • Possibly fixed some dash related bugs
  • Fixed a bug where the chat wouldn't fade out if you didn't type anything
  • Fixed a bug where you could leave the game and not lose mmr
  • Fixed a bug where you could earn damage done after the round had ended
  • Fixed melee doing damage to teammates in matchmaking
  • Fixed fire arrows AOE doing damage to teammates in matchmaking
  • Fixed an issue where the game would not end correctly and leave you in the server

Changes you can expect to see in upcoming patches:

  • Fixes for matchmaking Accept/Decline match working incorrectly
  • Fixes for matchmaking issues trying to accept a match whilst in the training range
  • Separate X/Y mouse sensitivity

