 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VTOL VR update for 8 April 2022

VTOL VR Patch v1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8525998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings many fixes for issues found over the last week.

VTOL VR v1.4.1

General

  • Fixed: AGM-161 would give launch authorization when target is out of range

Multiplayer

  • Fixed: spawn location issue after moving spawn from carrier to land and origin shifts
  • Added filters for inappropriate pilot or lobby names
  • Fixed: player rows overlapped on briefing room scoreboard if a team has more than 8 players
  • Fixed: couldn't request take off from Team B carrier
  • Fixed: couldn't rearm at Team B Carrier
  • Fixed: too many names didn't fit in team selection screen
  • Fixed: team volume knob only affected enemy radio volume
  • Fixed lobby sorting (highest player count first but full lobbies last)
  • Fixed various debug log spam
  • Fixed: TGP/TADS/EOTS direction and laser status not synced for late joiner
  • Fixed: AH-94 TADS not synced for non-passenger
  • Fixed: CAGM-6 did not work in multiplayer
  • Mission elapsed time was incorrect for clients
  • Fixed: rearming station did not get properly cleaned up when returning to briefing room while at station
  • Fixed: changed base team did not sync for late joiner
  • Fixed: AI pilots did not defend against missiles fired by clients

Units

  • Fixed: ground unit would fly into the sky if surface raycast failed (search log for "impasse" to find offending unit)
  • Fixed gap in collider near allied carrier aft ramp
  • Fixed: ground unit in group would continue to move at last velocity if the leader is in "parked" state
  • Fixed: soldiers would try to board a full passenger bay and get stuck
  • Fixed: some air units couldn't fire countermeasures
  • Increased range where AI pilots will react to incoming missiles

F-45A

  • Fixed: radar would auto-point lock when turned off

AH-94 v1.1.1

General

  • Fixed: tail nav light remained after tail was destroyed
  • Fixed: master caution did not flash when tail rotor destroyed
  • Fixed: debug log error spam when radar is not equipped

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.