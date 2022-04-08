VTOL VR Patch v1.4.1

This patch brings many fixes for issues found over the last week.
VTOL VR v1.4.1
General
- Fixed: AGM-161 would give launch authorization when target is out of range
Multiplayer
- Fixed: spawn location issue after moving spawn from carrier to land and origin shifts
- Added filters for inappropriate pilot or lobby names
- Fixed: player rows overlapped on briefing room scoreboard if a team has more than 8 players
- Fixed: couldn't request take off from Team B carrier
- Fixed: couldn't rearm at Team B Carrier
- Fixed: too many names didn't fit in team selection screen
- Fixed: team volume knob only affected enemy radio volume
- Fixed lobby sorting (highest player count first but full lobbies last)
- Fixed various debug log spam
- Fixed: TGP/TADS/EOTS direction and laser status not synced for late joiner
- Fixed: AH-94 TADS not synced for non-passenger
- Fixed: CAGM-6 did not work in multiplayer
- Mission elapsed time was incorrect for clients
- Fixed: rearming station did not get properly cleaned up when returning to briefing room while at station
- Fixed: changed base team did not sync for late joiner
- Fixed: AI pilots did not defend against missiles fired by clients
Units
- Fixed: ground unit would fly into the sky if surface raycast failed (search log for "impasse" to find offending unit)
- Fixed gap in collider near allied carrier aft ramp
- Fixed: ground unit in group would continue to move at last velocity if the leader is in "parked" state
- Fixed: soldiers would try to board a full passenger bay and get stuck
- Fixed: some air units couldn't fire countermeasures
- Increased range where AI pilots will react to incoming missiles
F-45A
- Fixed: radar would auto-point lock when turned off
AH-94 v1.1.1
General
- Fixed: tail nav light remained after tail was destroyed
- Fixed: master caution did not flash when tail rotor destroyed
- Fixed: debug log error spam when radar is not equipped
