 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeatBeat update for 8 April 2022

S.P.B.W. Update, Part 19: Pinball + B9 Helpfulness++

Share · View all patches · Build 8525973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New program added to Apps & Games: PINkBALL
  • B9's menu is now always accessible and she will answer some common questions player have (whenever she doesn't have a question of her own)
  • New Achievement: FEESHer
  • Pet 'Em will now continue to give Resonance as long as you keep petting the dog
  • You can now pet the dog with a gamepad
  • Tutorial menu now shows which tutorials are already cleared
  • The Shop unlock menu pop-up now includes your current amount of Resonance

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.