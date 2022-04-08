S.P.B.W. Update, Part 19: Pinball + B9 Helpfulness++

- New program added to Apps & Games: PINkBALL
- B9's menu is now always accessible and she will answer some common questions player have (whenever she doesn't have a question of her own)
- New Achievement: FEESHer
- Pet 'Em will now continue to give Resonance as long as you keep petting the dog
- You can now pet the dog with a gamepad
- Tutorial menu now shows which tutorials are already cleared
- The Shop unlock menu pop-up now includes your current amount of Resonance
Changed files in this update