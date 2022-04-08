 Skip to content

Nightfall update for 8 April 2022

Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8525898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs:

Fixed item menu softlock

