Update 0.01.0196:
- New level "Woodland"
- New Boss with equipment and weapon.
- New healing item, key item, and map item.
- New quests.
- New attachments for most weapons.
- Added color to maps.
- Wider FOV in buildings. (may be adjusted based on feedback)
- Added moonlight. (may be adjusted based on feedback)
- Reduced Darkness within buildings. (may be adjusted based on feedback)
- Increased prices for attachments, equipment, and vendor items.
- Increased starting money for new players to $10,000.
- Fixed knife related bugs.
- Fixed grenade related bugs.
- Fixed scope related bugs.
- Fixed vendor selling UI bug.
- Fixed storage UI bug.
Changed files in this update