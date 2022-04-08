 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 8 April 2022

Update 0.01.0196

Build 8525782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.0196:

  • New level "Woodland"
  • New Boss with equipment and weapon.
  • New healing item, key item, and map item.
  • New quests.
  • New attachments for most weapons.
  • Added color to maps.
  • Wider FOV in buildings. (may be adjusted based on feedback)
  • Added moonlight. (may be adjusted based on feedback)
  • Reduced Darkness within buildings. (may be adjusted based on feedback)
  • Increased prices for attachments, equipment, and vendor items.
  • Increased starting money for new players to $10,000.
  • Fixed knife related bugs.
  • Fixed grenade related bugs.
  • Fixed scope related bugs.
  • Fixed vendor selling UI bug.
  • Fixed storage UI bug.
