Patch 2.2.5 is now live!
New Content:
- Jun - 2 rare and 2 epic skins have been added to Propbox!
- Legendary Granny skin Challenge - unique banner, avatar and tag have been added, and they will be available to everyone who completed the Challenge
Changes:
- Customization - discount on Jun is over
- Sheet-Man - if Hook deals damage to a prop and the Survivor is knocked down, Hook will not immediately pull them to Sheet-Man
- Impostor - now, when Impostor uses the text chat while disguised as a Survivor, the messages will be sent from Impostor, and not from the Survivor he is disguises as
- Survivors - reduced collision of knocked down Survivors - now Granny’s knife and Sheet-Man’s Hook can go over Survivors who were knocked down
- Survivors - now it is no longer possible to stand on Survivors who were knocked down
- Tools - Tools can now be used during Propmachine repair
- Camp, Abbey, Village - map optimization
- UI Game Results - added new thumbs up sounds in the results window. Also now, when receiving a thumbs up, Survivors will automatically say thank you
Fixes:
- Killers - fixed that if Survivor left the match while the Killer was carrying them on their shoulder, the Killer’s camera would remain in third person
- Granny - fixed third person knife throw animation
- Granny - fixed Granny’s basic skin showing in invisible forms of other skins
- Impostor - fixed Impostor being able to sprint to side while being disguised as a Survivor without spending any stamina
- Akasha - fixed that if Akasha used Shadow after jumping, her hands would be visible in first person
- Props - fixed that if two props jumped on top of each other they could go up
- Survivors - fixed that camera could sometimes remain behind Hypnochair
- Survivors - fixed being able to help a knocked down Survivor get up through walls
- Survivors - fixed that the Survivor who was knocked down near a Propmachine would see a hint to repair
- Jun - fixed Field Trip and City Tour skins having different hands in first person
- Propmachine - fixed that if a Survivor used the First Aid Kit and simultaneously went forward and repaired a Propmachine, the Propmachine would not be repaired, and there would be Reaction check and coins for successful Reaction check
- House - fixed sounds being heard through floors
- Camp - fixed that it was possible to put a Survivor in Hypnochair through gazebo’s wall
- Village - fixed that it was possible to put a Survivor in Hypnochair through fences
- Abbey - fixed that small Props could fly through the windows in the workshop
- MVP - fixed camera shaking sometimes if a Survivor was spectating another Survivor
- Minor improvements and fixes to maps, UI, and sounds
Changed files in this update