Propnight update for 8 April 2022

Patch 2.2.5

Patch 2.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.2.5 is now live!

New Content:

  • Jun - 2 rare and 2 epic skins have been added to Propbox!
  • Legendary Granny skin Challenge - unique banner, avatar and tag have been added, and they will be available to everyone who completed the Challenge

Changes:

  • Customization - discount on Jun is over
  • Sheet-Man - if Hook deals damage to a prop and the Survivor is knocked down, Hook will not immediately pull them to Sheet-Man
  • Impostor - now, when Impostor uses the text chat while disguised as a Survivor, the messages will be sent from Impostor, and not from the Survivor he is disguises as
  • Survivors - reduced collision of knocked down Survivors - now Granny’s knife and Sheet-Man’s Hook can go over Survivors who were knocked down
  • Survivors - now it is no longer possible to stand on Survivors who were knocked down
  • Tools - Tools can now be used during Propmachine repair
  • Camp, Abbey, Village - map optimization
  • UI Game Results - added new thumbs up sounds in the results window. Also now, when receiving a thumbs up, Survivors will automatically say thank you

Fixes:

  • Killers - fixed that if Survivor left the match while the Killer was carrying them on their shoulder, the Killer’s camera would remain in third person
  • Granny - fixed third person knife throw animation
  • Granny - fixed Granny’s basic skin showing in invisible forms of other skins
  • Impostor - fixed Impostor being able to sprint to side while being disguised as a Survivor without spending any stamina
  • Akasha - fixed that if Akasha used Shadow after jumping, her hands would be visible in first person
  • Props - fixed that if two props jumped on top of each other they could go up
  • Survivors - fixed that camera could sometimes remain behind Hypnochair
  • Survivors - fixed being able to help a knocked down Survivor get up through walls
  • Survivors - fixed that the Survivor who was knocked down near a Propmachine would see a hint to repair
  • Jun - fixed Field Trip and City Tour skins having different hands in first person
  • Propmachine - fixed that if a Survivor used the First Aid Kit and simultaneously went forward and repaired a Propmachine, the Propmachine would not be repaired, and there would be Reaction check and coins for successful Reaction check
  • House - fixed sounds being heard through floors
  • Camp - fixed that it was possible to put a Survivor in Hypnochair through gazebo’s wall
  • Village - fixed that it was possible to put a Survivor in Hypnochair through fences
  • Abbey - fixed that small Props could fly through the windows in the workshop
  • MVP - fixed camera shaking sometimes if a Survivor was spectating another Survivor
  • Minor improvements and fixes to maps, UI, and sounds

