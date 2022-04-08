Balance Patch 1

DEFENDERS,
Today we are making our first significant balance pass on Dungeon Defenders Going Rogue. We have collected a ton of useful data internally as well as from the speedrun competition and community at large. This is just our first pass at balance and you can expect more patches in the future as we continue to iterate!
Balance
Ancient Dragon
- Will no longer have a random number of flying patterns or fire barrage attacks while flying. As before, the Dragon will do 3 charges in each phase. Previously it had a chance to change directions, but now it will always continue along the same clockwise or counter clockwise path depending on how it started.
Goblin Mech
-
Saw Blades before charge and during Self-Destruct will now be slower and easier to dodge, but will do more damage. The Self Destruct countdown has also been slightly increased to help ease some frustration.
- Saw Blade speed reduced by 25%.
- Saw Blade damage increased by 15%.
- Self Destruct time increased to 25s from 20s.
General
- Dash will no longer cancel Mana Bomb, Arcane Surge, and Arcane Blast (and other charged/cast abilities in the future)
- Removed jumping animation (and its long cast time) from Apprentice Mana Bomb and reduced overall cast time from 1s to .5s
- Apprentice's Overcharge now also increases movement speed by 25% and scales from Ability Power
- Apprentice weapons with additional projectiles feel worse than bows Matching staff firing solution to bow firing solution (should be about half as angled for additional projectiles
- Removed timer from loot phase
Weapon balance
Default Bow
- Decreased Base Damage from 16 to 14
- Decreased Attack Rate from 3 to 2.5
Barbaric Lance
- Decreased Base Damage from 55 to 28
- Increased Attack Rate from 1 to 2
- Decreased Damage per level from 15 to 8
Twisted Dual Blade
- Decreased Base Damage from 55 to 28
- Increased Attack Rate from 1 to 2
- Decreased Damage per level from 15 to 8
Dragon Cannon
- Decreased Base Damage from 35 to 14
- Increased Attack Rate from 1.5 to 2.5
- Decreased Damage per level from 8 to 4
Hawkeye Crossbow
- Decreased Base Damage from 50 to 25
- Increased Attack Rate from 1 to 2
- Decreased Damage per level from 10 to 5
Winged Staff
- Decreased Base Damage from 55 to 28
- Increased Attack Rate from 1.5 to 2.5
- Decreased Damage per level from 15 to 8
Mithril Staff
- Decreased Base Damage from 55 to 28
- Increased Attack Rate from 1 to 2
- Decreased Damage per level from 15 to 8
Conduit Staff
- Decreased Base Damage from 55 to 28
- Increased Attack Rate from 1 to 2
- Decreased Damage per level from 15 to 8
Warhammer
- Increased attack range by 50 units
Jeweled Knight
- Increased attack range by 50 units
Quality of Life Changes
- Raised Ballista platforms on the Ancient Dragon Plateau to be more visible.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Savagery was adding to critical chance instead of critical bonus.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck trying to reach the player on Ancient Mines near the core.
- Fixed an issue where the Spinning Steel Rune was not doing correct damage.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip was not showing the base effect on the Buster Sword
- Fixed an issue where Poison Dart Tower had the incorrect cooldown. This results in the cooldown being adjusted to 30 seconds.
Social Defenders
To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:
For Etheria!
Chromatic Games
Changed files in this update