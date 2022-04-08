Update 1.2

New:
- Wavetable object: Mono/Poly oscillator with customizable band-limited waveform (and waveform editor).
- Toggle object: Like Button but sends On/Off triggers according it's change of state.
- State Machine : View of the time sum (HH:MM:SS.MS) of complete sequence.
- Map : Maps/Scales can now be saved and loaded from files, sorted in folders according tuning system sizes.
Preset scales added for 12 (Western), 17 (Turkish/Persian/I Dunno), 22 (Indian) and 24 (Arabic) tone systems.
Changes:
- Vector: Sums are calculated from the whole Return (L)ength, looping over pattern lengths.
- Roll: Right mouse note play now in all Roll edit modes.
- All oscillators : Default triangle waveform recreated (less sharp, more smooth).
- When creating new object while an existing one is selected, a connection is automatically made from old to new.
- When creating a new object while a connection is selected, the object is automatically connected between the two.
- Button : Right mouse triggers an Off signal when clicked.
Bug fixes:
- Sockets: Network stream buffer size tripled from 2 ms to 6 ms (more latency, more stability).
Running audio sockets along with high DSP recommended only for CPUs with 4 cores or more.
- Sample: Loading huge (whole song) files won't create unnecessarily high-def waveform models for UI.
- All oscillators: Waveforms are now normalized...
- Many UI Fixes.
