 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

manaCompiler update for 8 April 2022

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8525391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Wavetable object: Mono/Poly oscillator with customizable band-limited waveform (and waveform editor).
  • Toggle object: Like Button but sends On/Off triggers according it's change of state.
  • State Machine : View of the time sum (HH:MM:SS.MS) of complete sequence.
  • Map : Maps/Scales can now be saved and loaded from files, sorted in folders according tuning system sizes.
    Preset scales added for 12 (Western), 17 (Turkish/Persian/I Dunno), 22 (Indian) and 24 (Arabic) tone systems.

Changes:

  • Vector: Sums are calculated from the whole Return (L)ength, looping over pattern lengths.
  • Roll: Right mouse note play now in all Roll edit modes.
  • All oscillators : Default triangle waveform recreated (less sharp, more smooth).
  • When creating new object while an existing one is selected, a connection is automatically made from old to new.
  • When creating a new object while a connection is selected, the object is automatically connected between the two.
  • Button : Right mouse triggers an Off signal when clicked.

Bug fixes:

  • Sockets: Network stream buffer size tripled from 2 ms to 6 ms (more latency, more stability).
    Running audio sockets along with high DSP recommended only for CPUs with 4 cores or more.
  • Sample: Loading huge (whole song) files won't create unnecessarily high-def waveform models for UI.
  • All oscillators: Waveforms are now normalized...
  • Many UI Fixes.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.