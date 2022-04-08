 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

执剑九霄 update for 8 April 2022

Update the follow-up plot

Share · View all patches · Build 8525354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added a follow-up plot.

  2. The planting of medicine garden has been increased.

  3. Modified the drop content of some monsters.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.