Lollipop Knight update for 8 April 2022

1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
-Adjusted overlapped walls
-Muffin on medium map added points 3x
-The last donut on the medium map did not add points

New:
Updated Score System
Progress bars

Changed files in this update

