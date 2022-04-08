Game Hotfix [502346]

Crafting
-
Item Priority for crafting has been changed to the following:
- Crafting will attempt to choose items with the smallest stack size
- All open containers except backpacks first. If stack counts are the same, it will choose items closer to the bottom of the container.
- Your inventory is next. If stack counts are the same, it will choose items closest to the left side of your inventory.
- Your backpack is next. If stack counts are the same, it will choose items closest to the left side(integrated backpack) or top(separated backpack) of your backpack.
- Finally, if you have an item on your mouse cursor, it will try that item.
-
Ingredients required for a recipe can now be crafted directly from that recipe.
- Eg: if you want to build a spear and have 2 twigs, 1 flint, 2 cut grass. When you attempt to build the spear, it will build the rope first, instead of requiring you to find the rope’s recipe and then head back to the spear’s recipe.
- Note: This will only craft one level deep of required materials. It will not craft an ingredient’s ingredients.
- An icon will display indicating which ingredients will be crafted.
-
Filters added by mods will now resize the crafting menu to make room.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a memory leak when pitchforking or placing turf.
- Fixed a bug where the currently selected crafting menu filter would change when approaching or leaving a research station (eg: Science Machine).
- Fixed a bug preventing controllers from changing pin bar pages while the crafting menu is open.
- Fixed the mouse action prompts to show the correctly bound mouse button or key
- Added icons for all the mouse buttons.
- Sleeping Beefalo will now be woken up when a survivor attempts to ride them.
- Fixed character overrides like Wurt’s warpaint not applying after resurrection.
- Fixed Blocky Ruins damage calculations and redirection to mount.
