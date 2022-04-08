Greetings, friends! Now it's time for a new version 0.9.1.1.
I hope you enjoy some important fixes and additions. Something interesting and significant is also being prepared, until I reveal the details.
Thanks for the support! You are the best!
-
Important: Fixed a bug when attacking during random encounters
-
Important: Fixed characters in combat during random encounters
-
Added: gender icon on characters
-
Added: Ability to buy/sell multiple items at once
-
Fixed: error when killers attack the player
-
Fixed: Incorrect messages about attacks on player property
-
Fixed: some tooltips
-
Fixed: bug in respawn
-
Fixed: message at the birth of children from a mistress
-
Fixed: Some bugs in turn-based combat
-
Minor fixes
Changed files in this update