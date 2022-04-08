 Skip to content

The Vagabond Emperor update for 8 April 2022

Version 0.9.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, friends! Now it's time for a new version 0.9.1.1.
I hope you enjoy some important fixes and additions. Something interesting and significant is also being prepared, until I reveal the details.
Thanks for the support! You are the best!

  • Important: Fixed a bug when attacking during random encounters

  • Important: Fixed characters in combat during random encounters

  • Added: gender icon on characters

  • Added: Ability to buy/sell multiple items at once

  • Fixed: error when killers attack the player

  • Fixed: Incorrect messages about attacks on player property

  • Fixed: some tooltips

  • Fixed: bug in respawn

  • Fixed: message at the birth of children from a mistress

  • Fixed: Some bugs in turn-based combat

  • Minor fixes

