Patch v.0.8.2 More Balance changes.

this patch continues with changes to improve the game balance and Act 4, as well as adding new QoL and new art for the towns.

New Features

All the towns in the game have new art and a specific background for each town. In addition, each building has three visual upgrade levels, which are displayed when you purchase upgrades in the town upgrades.

In our crusade to improve the usability and clarity of the game. We have implemented a pop-up on the Hp bar that will show you the pre-turn and post-turn damage received.

The Hp bar will now show 3 new states with 3 different colors. The dark red shows all damage received at the start of the turn(bleed, burn, others). If you will gain life instead of suffer damage at the start of the turn, the bar will be yellow/cream (due to regeneration or others) and lastly a dark green bar shows the damage you will receive at the end of the turn (poison, others).

In addition to this pop-up a skull icon will be displayed, in the center of the Hp bar, when a hero/monster is going to die at the beginning or end of his turn due to curses.

Note: keep in mind that even if you see a skull on a hero/enemy, it does not assure that he/she will die 100% sure, other heroes/monsters can influence and vary that result (with heals or dispels for example) before it is his/her turn.

Heroe changes

Thuls, Veil of Shadows changed, Now you can use "skill" or "enchantment" cards without losing stealth (Twice per turn)

Reginald/Ottis, Reververation chanded, now reduces the highest cost holy spell in your hand by 3 until discarded.(Twice per turn)

Malukah, Yin ritual changed, Now grants regen to all heroes when applying dark.

Cornelius, World in Flames (yellow), reduced uses to 3(from 4).

Heiner, Shield expert, changed to when you play an "Attack" instead of a "Melee Attack".

Warriors, Tireless, now make them immune to Fatigue.

We have changed some cards to have both tags "Defense" and "Skill", to open more possibilities of builds and combos, with talents and items (existing and future). This also means that these cards will be valid for events that require that kind of roll types.

(Warrior): Barbed Wire, Garden of Thorns, Push Forward(changed to rare), Sharing is Caring.

(Scouts): Caltrops, Deflect, Disengage, Feint, Parry, Stoneskin.

(Mage): Elemental Ward, Icy Veins, Mana Shield, Prismatic Shield.

(Healer): Anthem of Hope, Infuse Courage.

Bouncing Shield & Shield Throw, removed the melee atack tag.

Throw Bolas & Torment of Thorns, changed to Ranged Attack and Skill.

Blood Feeding, changed to Melee Attack (from skill).

Fan of Knive, now is Melee & Ranged attack.

Ice Barrier and Scroll of Defense, added defense tag.

Reduced the damage of Torment of thorns (blue) to x1(from 1.5) and (yellow) to x0.6(from 1).

Changed Last Reward(Yellow & Corrupt), now you can pick a card from your vanish pile.

Plague Shot, base cost reduced to 2(from 3), tweaked some numbers on all versions.

Whispering lies, now requires stanza but does mind/shadow and applies insane/dark.

Rain (Yellow), rediced charges to 1, but now is global with no vanish.

Celestial Brillance, reduced damage and added purge.

Divine Ire, changed to deal damage based on sanctify and increased cost.

Radiant Assault (yellow), changed to cost 5, random target, but added damage sides.

Omen of Peryl, upgrads are better but epic, (yellow) upgrade let's you pick a healing spell from your vanish pile.

Minor changess of +-1 charges on a few card upgrades.

General balance changes

Revised and adjusted the speed of almost all enemies, especially those that had the same speed in normal mode than in madness. In general the adjustment has been downwards. As a result, some monsters should be a little slower than before(specially in Act 1 and Act 3).

Reduced the max speed bonus gain of monstes in high madness levels to +2 (from +3) in Act 3 & 4.

Note: In general the speed of the monsters should be a little slower than before, and players should feel less forced to always have a super fast hero in the party.

Slightly adjusted downwards the damage and charges of some act 1 enemies in madeness(also affects Obelisk 9-10 first floor).

-In Obelisk/Weekly Challenge, addjusted the overall mitigation(Hp, block, shield, regen, heal, etc.) of monsters on the third floor.

In the Obelisk Challenge a starting energy bonus of +1 has been added at Obelisk level 5, and having a total of +2 from Obelisk level 8 onwards.

Added the "Despair" versions for Act 1, champions and Bosses. Some of them have only minor changes in the cards, but others have new enchants that will make them more interesting.

Note: The "Despair" corruptor is the most difficult optional corruptor in the game, turning the game into an Extra hard mode we could say. The intention is to make it difficult, but not impossible, even so it will have to be balanced over time and when new champions or changes in some enemy with the "depair" marked, it is normal that they can be OP/unfair at the beginning.

Monster changes

Minor addjustements in damage, heal done and regeneration charges of some monsters and champions.

Lancers, Holy Lance & Shadow Lance, piercing damage is now based on vitality(from a previous fixed amount), they will do less damage if they didn't steal any vitality from the heroes. Also now, Holy Lance & Shadow Lance, will purge the lancer vitality after used.

Note:In general now lancers won't stack vitality forever so they will be more manegable than now. In the combat when 2 Lancers appears or in rng combats 2 lancers can become a real problem if left alone, and will deal lots of damage in the Holy/Shadow Lance round(Specially in high madness).

The Twins: Changed herad of dawn/dusk, reduced vitality gain, and now deal a bit area damage.

In despair mode reduced the heal of Law of light to 2%(from 3%) and added suffer 1 sanctify, also increased the shield of Law of darkness to 11(from 8).

Lord Hanshek: The shadow clones "Consume" is no longer area of effect, now only Heals the most Hp monster, that being generally Lord Hanshek.

Lord Hanshek will use Twilight Slaugher(Pet kill) at round 3 instead of 2.

Note: these two changes do not apply with the Despair corruptor and Hanshek remains as before.

Removed Gravity Well(Aoe damage based on block) and replaced it with a new card "Dark constraint".

Archon Nhir: Doomsday, the damage has been reduced but dispel Stealth has been added. To ensure that the Crucifixion card is cast on the slowest hero in the first round and you can get Martyrdom to manage doom charges.

Added "Last Dawn" card at round 13, it doubles your sanctify and warns you that you won't see another Dawn... so, at round 16 he enters enrage and cast Apocalypse.

Reduced a bit more the damage deal by Crushing darkness based on block to x0.1(from 0,3) in normal and to x0.25(from 0.4)in madness.

Note:You will need to have +1500 or more block and zero planification/items in round 5 to get your tank oneshoted by that card. There are lot's of ways to deal with this card, the most obivious is having high resist, playing accordingly a bit, adding insane on boss, passing the block for that round, using/disposing the block to do damage on round 4 or 5, use taunt to make another target get the it, use keep it for later priest card, etc.

Reduced the base Hp in normal mode to 7777Hp(from 9999).

Reduced a bit the Hp of the summoned shadow clone.

Despair corruptor:

Reduced back the base Hp to 9999(from 10999).

Lethargy/Corruption (yellow) changed, no longer deal x1.5 damage based on the vitality/regeneration charges, but these charges are purged instead. Also the insane/poison charges applied equals x1 (from 1.5).

Divine Punishment (Yellow), target the first target randomly(instead of back).

Other changes

Added 3 new items.

Added 3 new random champions in Act4: Alexander, Stephen and Tayra (beware, in despair mode with the other corruptors on -m16- they maybe a bit overtuned).

Added the achievement for killing the last boss.

Exhaust mechanic revised, it now only increases the cost of cards that come from the draw or discard pile, dicover cards should not be affected by exhaust. Also Fixed a bug that increased the cost of cards incorrectly.

Added a less violent option to get Betty.

Overkill damage is no longer counted in the damage stat window.

Changed the order in which the mystic resistances are displayed, to Holy, Shadow, Mind (from Mind, Holy, Shadow) in the stats window.

Fixes

Fixed a problem with enchantments consumption. Previously if an enchantment was consumed in the middle of a card being casted by a hero (f.e. while drawing cards), the game could stuck without chance to continue after the card finished its action.

Friendly Tadpole: Added the boon tag in the card.

Fixed a few events with the corresponding card types rolls, "Skill" for the Nezgleckt dispel check and "Song" for Andrin altar of songs.

When using cards with Hp Loss like "Life Tap or Martyrdoom", if you have evasion, it won't appear in the Hero preview as if you would evade that Hp Loss.

Fixed, Poverty corruptor now works with gold adquired from loot rewards.

Fixed an issue while collecting chests in the town (Mac users).

Minor fixes here and there.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.