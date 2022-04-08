 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 8 April 2022

1.1.2.0 - New class - Air & Earth spell updated

TL;DR

  • New class: air
  • New spell: magic bolt
  • Odmund: pact reworked and initial spellbook modified
  • Air & Earth spells updated

Spells update

Geyser
  • Applies less elements
  • Casting the spell turns the tile into air
  • Pawn effect (new): increases duration
  • Knight effect (balance): turns the tile under the geyser into air (each turn)
Pickpocket
  • Knight effect (reworked): removes HP
Tornadololo
  • Applies more air
  • Pawn effect (new): impact turns the tile into air
  • Bishop effect (reworked): turns the tile under the bishop into air
Toxic bypass
  • Turns the tile under the piece into air (each turn)
  • King effect (new): bypass also applies ice and curse
Vanish
  • Mana cost reduced by 1
  • Applies more air
  • Pawn effect (reworked): applies lightning
  • Rook effect (new): applies HP
  • Bishop effect (new): turns the output tile into air
  • Queen effect (new): adjacent pieces also vanish
Barricade (hard rework)

  • Costs 3 energy and 6 mana (+3 per use)

  • Spawns 3 barricades in an area

  • Applies damage to an enemy piece when:

    • an enemy piece bypasses the barricade
    • the barricade bypasses an enemy piece
    • a enemy piece is pushed on the barricade
    • the barricade is pushed on a enemy piece

  • Pawn effect: starts with more holy

  • Knight effect: attacks enemy pieces

  • Queen effect: starts with more HP

  • King effect: spawns 6 barricades

  • Earth ascension: applies earth to friendly piece

Double saw
  • Applies more earth
  • Rook effect (reworked): enlarges area
  • Bishop effect (new): turns the output tile into air
  • Queen effect (balance): applies less poison
Earth breaker
  • Rook effect (balance): removes more earth
Earth gift (hard rework)
  • When piece's earth blocks a bad element, half of the value is converted into a good element
  • Applies earth (each turn)
  • Rook: applies HP (each turn)
  • Bishop: applies earth
  • Knight: turns the tile under the knight into earth
  • Queen: energy is converted into earth (each turn)
  • King: converts all the blocked value
Flying bomb (soft rework)
  • Pawn effect: starts with more holy
  • Rook effect: turns tiles into fire
  • Bishop effect: turns tiles into ice
  • Knight effect: starts with earth
  • King effect: bomb teleports next to other pieces
  • Earth ascension: unkilable
Root
  • King effect (reworked): heals the king
Rock
  • King effect (reworked): turns the tile under the king into earth
Water pillar
  • Start with better stats
Contamination
  • Number of contaminates pieces increases with attack
  • Bishop effect (reworked): contaminates more pieces
  • Queen effect (new): duration increased
  • King effect (new): contamination does not apply poison to the king
Mushroom forest
  • Spawns more mushrooms
  • Rook effect (new): enlarges area
  • Bishop effect (reworked): enlarges area
Toxic aura
  • Rook effect (new): turns the tile under the rook into poison (each turn)
  • Bishop effect (reworked): increases incoming poison
  • Knight effect (balance): applies more ice
  • Queen effect (reworked): spawns mushrooms (each turn)
Thunder of Odmund (soft rework)
  • Casting the spell now applies HP and lightning to the target piece
  • Only strikes enemy pieces
  • Number of pieces stricken increases with attack
  • Bishop effect (reworked): strikes friendly pieces and does not remove HP
  • Knight effect (reworked): turns the tile under the rook into lightning (each turn)
  • Queen effect (new): strikes more pieces
Lightning nova
  • Rook effect (reworked): applies HP to the rook if on a lightning tile
  • Bishop effect (reworked): applies more lightning

Horde du Contrevent

Reworked regarding the new barricade.

  • Barricades and rooks start with less attack
  • Easy: 5 rooks + 1 queen
  • Medium: 5 rooks + 1 queen + 1 king
  • Hard: 5 rooks + 1 queen + 1 king + barricades attack pieces

Fixes

  • Quantum booster: fixed tooltip
  • Holy-Water tiles: fixed turn back
  • Holy tiles: fixed mana given
  • Epuration: fixed king effect and duration
  • Weakness: fixed duration
  • Edison conduction: fixed infinite loop

