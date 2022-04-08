1.1.2.0 - New class - Air & Earth spell updated

TL;DR
- New class: air
- New spell: magic bolt
- Odmund: pact reworked and initial spellbook modified
- Air & Earth spells updated
Spells update
Geyser
- Applies less elements
- Casting the spell turns the tile into air
- Pawn effect (new): increases duration
- Knight effect (balance): turns the tile under the geyser into air (each turn)
Pickpocket
- Knight effect (reworked): removes HP
Tornadololo
- Applies more air
- Pawn effect (new): impact turns the tile into air
- Bishop effect (reworked): turns the tile under the bishop into air
Toxic bypass
- Turns the tile under the piece into air (each turn)
- King effect (new): bypass also applies ice and curse
Vanish
- Mana cost reduced by 1
- Applies more air
- Pawn effect (reworked): applies lightning
- Rook effect (new): applies HP
- Bishop effect (new): turns the output tile into air
- Queen effect (new): adjacent pieces also vanish
Barricade (hard rework)
-
Costs 3 energy and 6 mana (+3 per use)
-
Spawns 3 barricades in an area
-
Applies damage to an enemy piece when:
- an enemy piece bypasses the barricade
- the barricade bypasses an enemy piece
- a enemy piece is pushed on the barricade
- the barricade is pushed on a enemy piece
-
Pawn effect: starts with more holy
-
Knight effect: attacks enemy pieces
-
Queen effect: starts with more HP
-
King effect: spawns 6 barricades
-
Earth ascension: applies earth to friendly piece
Double saw
- Applies more earth
- Rook effect (reworked): enlarges area
- Bishop effect (new): turns the output tile into air
- Queen effect (balance): applies less poison
Earth breaker
- Rook effect (balance): removes more earth
Earth gift (hard rework)
- When piece's earth blocks a bad element, half of the value is converted into a good element
- Applies earth (each turn)
- Rook: applies HP (each turn)
- Bishop: applies earth
- Knight: turns the tile under the knight into earth
- Queen: energy is converted into earth (each turn)
- King: converts all the blocked value
Flying bomb (soft rework)
- Pawn effect: starts with more holy
- Rook effect: turns tiles into fire
- Bishop effect: turns tiles into ice
- Knight effect: starts with earth
- King effect: bomb teleports next to other pieces
- Earth ascension: unkilable
Root
- King effect (reworked): heals the king
Rock
- King effect (reworked): turns the tile under the king into earth
Water pillar
- Start with better stats
Contamination
- Number of contaminates pieces increases with attack
- Bishop effect (reworked): contaminates more pieces
- Queen effect (new): duration increased
- King effect (new): contamination does not apply poison to the king
Mushroom forest
- Spawns more mushrooms
- Rook effect (new): enlarges area
- Bishop effect (reworked): enlarges area
Toxic aura
- Rook effect (new): turns the tile under the rook into poison (each turn)
- Bishop effect (reworked): increases incoming poison
- Knight effect (balance): applies more ice
- Queen effect (reworked): spawns mushrooms (each turn)
Thunder of Odmund (soft rework)
- Casting the spell now applies HP and lightning to the target piece
- Only strikes enemy pieces
- Number of pieces stricken increases with attack
- Bishop effect (reworked): strikes friendly pieces and does not remove HP
- Knight effect (reworked): turns the tile under the rook into lightning (each turn)
- Queen effect (new): strikes more pieces
Lightning nova
- Rook effect (reworked): applies HP to the rook if on a lightning tile
- Bishop effect (reworked): applies more lightning
Horde du Contrevent
Reworked regarding the new barricade.
- Barricades and rooks start with less attack
- Easy: 5 rooks + 1 queen
- Medium: 5 rooks + 1 queen + 1 king
- Hard: 5 rooks + 1 queen + 1 king + barricades attack pieces
Fixes
- Quantum booster: fixed tooltip
- Holy-Water tiles: fixed turn back
- Holy tiles: fixed mana given
- Epuration: fixed king effect and duration
- Weakness: fixed duration
- Edison conduction: fixed infinite loop
Changed files in this update