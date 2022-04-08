 Skip to content

LIV update for 8 April 2022

First-person stabilizer improvements!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LIV v2.8.2

Improvements, and bugfixes. Have a great weekend everyone!

Coming soon for the stabilizer:

  • Both eyes at the same time
  • Blurred background so you can use it with a lower zoom settings

New:

  • Changed the interpolation algorithm used in the first-person stabilizer so it keeps up better with fast motions, we've adjusted the default presets too.

Fixed:

  • The first-person stabilizer now correctly uses the eye you choose. Sorry, lefties 😅
  • We've adjusted the filtering used for the stabilizer so you should not see "crispy" artifacts anymore.
  • The laser-pointer UI would sometimes show up in the first-person stabilizer, which.. isn't the game you were capturing, so we turned that off.

LIV Content Depot 755541
