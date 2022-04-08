First-person stabilizer improvements!

LIV v2.8.2
Improvements, and bugfixes. Have a great weekend everyone!
Coming soon for the stabilizer:
- Both eyes at the same time
- Blurred background so you can use it with a lower zoom settings
New:
- Changed the interpolation algorithm used in the first-person stabilizer so it keeps up better with fast motions, we've adjusted the default presets too.
Fixed:
- The first-person stabilizer now correctly uses the eye you choose. Sorry, lefties 😅
- We've adjusted the filtering used for the stabilizer so you should not see "crispy" artifacts anymore.
- The laser-pointer UI would sometimes show up in the first-person stabilizer, which.. isn't the game you were capturing, so we turned that off.
