Hey Dungeoneers, one more patch before I move on to v1.3.0!
v1.2.2 fixes up a few things left over after v1.2.1 and makes a few more tweaks to some of the new levelgen features.
You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes, but here's a quick summary of the most important adjustments:
- Sacrifice rooms now require slightly fewer enemies at lower depths
- Sacrifice rooms now accept sacrifices that are adjacent to the fire
- The game can now only spawn one room that requires a solution potion per floor
- Moved Steam notification location to bottom-left from top-left
- Updated translations.
- Fixed ~10 bugs, including a couple crash bugs and various other issues
Changed files in this update