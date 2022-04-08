 Skip to content

Shattered Pixel Dungeon update for 8 April 2022

v1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8524853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Dungeoneers, one more patch before I move on to v1.3.0!

v1.2.2 fixes up a few things left over after v1.2.1 and makes a few more tweaks to some of the new levelgen features.

You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes, but here's a quick summary of the most important adjustments:

  • Sacrifice rooms now require slightly fewer enemies at lower depths
  • Sacrifice rooms now accept sacrifices that are adjacent to the fire
  • The game can now only spawn one room that requires a solution potion per floor
  • Moved Steam notification location to bottom-left from top-left
  • Updated translations.
  • Fixed ~10 bugs, including a couple crash bugs and various other issues

