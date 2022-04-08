 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ancient Cities update for 8 April 2022

Ancient Cities v0.2.8.0 Migrants

Share · View all patches · Build 8524544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.8.0 Migrants

Small groups of migrants will eventually arrive in your village. This will be a new way of expanding your tribe, with all that this brings... more mouths to feed, more labour, new mates of childbearing age and, in the future, new knowledges...

CHANGES:

  • Migrants groups.
  • New resource : Flint.
  • New animal species : Wild horse.
  • New dance animation.
  • Work time icon.
  • Dead subicon for portraits.
  • Migration tool cursor improved.
  • WIP : Cultures : Mesolithic & Neolithic visuals.

FIXES:

  • Effect bug affecting fireplaces.
  • Tweaks on hunting, building and fishing tasks time costs.
  • Tooltip for humans was too large.
  • Animation compute shader improved for older graphics cards.
  • Crash in some situations where you are looking for a nearby place out of the sea.
  • Game launch problem after closing the window on windowed mode.
  • Resources disappearing when settling down on local map.
  • Crash when trying to migrate while settling down in the region map.
  • Text box losses focus when editing.
  • Policies tooltips not showing correctly.
  • Crash on storage area disband, when nothing selected.
  • Loading & window issues at game start.
  • Some resources disappearing when reaching the local map.
  • Some children disappear within a short time after a new game.
  • Human corpse when the building he was in was disbanded with wrong pose.
  • Migration path shown after creating a new game.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
  • Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next we will implement the knowledge system.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

Changed files in this update

Ancient Cities Depot 667611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.