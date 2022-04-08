Ancient Cities v0.2.8.0 Migrants

v0.2.8.0 Migrants
Small groups of migrants will eventually arrive in your village. This will be a new way of expanding your tribe, with all that this brings... more mouths to feed, more labour, new mates of childbearing age and, in the future, new knowledges...
CHANGES:
- Migrants groups.
- New resource : Flint.
- New animal species : Wild horse.
- New dance animation.
- Work time icon.
- Dead subicon for portraits.
- Migration tool cursor improved.
- WIP : Cultures : Mesolithic & Neolithic visuals.
FIXES:
- Effect bug affecting fireplaces.
- Tweaks on hunting, building and fishing tasks time costs.
- Tooltip for humans was too large.
- Animation compute shader improved for older graphics cards.
- Crash in some situations where you are looking for a nearby place out of the sea.
- Game launch problem after closing the window on windowed mode.
- Resources disappearing when settling down on local map.
- Crash when trying to migrate while settling down in the region map.
- Text box losses focus when editing.
- Policies tooltips not showing correctly.
- Crash on storage area disband, when nothing selected.
- Loading & window issues at game start.
- Some resources disappearing when reaching the local map.
- Some children disappear within a short time after a new game.
- Human corpse when the building he was in was disbanded with wrong pose.
- Migration path shown after creating a new game.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
- Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next we will implement the knowledge system.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.
