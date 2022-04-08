 Skip to content

Descentium Alpha update for 8 April 2022

Alpha Version 0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8524469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build includes a new version of the generation system, more animations, new and improved VFX systems, many map changes and improvements and a new prototype level "Trialmap4" which includes a whole new AI system, this includes:

  • Improved enemy spawn location selection
  • a combo damage system which will later be used to implement enemy damage reactions
  • the starts of a 3 dimensional pathfinding system
  • a token system that limits the number of enemies that can attack the player at the same time
  • a hierarchy system to allow spawning of reinforcement waves before the current wave has been killed
  • A complete rework of the ranged enemy aiming system so that their accuracy can be more finely controlled
