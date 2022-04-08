Alpha Version 0.1.6

This build includes a new version of the generation system, more animations, new and improved VFX systems, many map changes and improvements and a new prototype level "Trialmap4" which includes a whole new AI system, this includes:
- Improved enemy spawn location selection
- a combo damage system which will later be used to implement enemy damage reactions
- the starts of a 3 dimensional pathfinding system
- a token system that limits the number of enemies that can attack the player at the same time
- a hierarchy system to allow spawning of reinforcement waves before the current wave has been killed
- A complete rework of the ranged enemy aiming system so that their accuracy can be more finely controlled