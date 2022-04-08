Knightfall Update 1! New weapons and private games! 🏹

As the disclaimer said we weren't planning on updating Knightfall... But then we couldn't help ourselves!
In this video, you can see a showcase of the new weapons added!
Patch notes:
Added:
- Four new guns
- Five enchantments
- Crates can spawn in villages and contain enchanted guns
- Five gun enchantments
- Three bomb enchantments
- Hosting private games
Changes:
- Slightly changed Ending Castle area
- Made travel distance between towns shorter
- Being far away from your partner will cause you to take damage (like your horse)
- Increased the distance you can away be from your horse
Fixes:
- Fixed some double playing village sounds
- Fixed the crosshair being misrepresentative when riding
