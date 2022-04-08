 Skip to content

Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 8 April 2022

Knightfall Update 1! New weapons and private games! 🏹

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the disclaimer said we weren't planning on updating Knightfall... But then we couldn't help ourselves!

In this video, you can see a showcase of the new weapons added!

Patch notes:

Added:

  • Four new guns
  • Five enchantments
  • Crates can spawn in villages and contain enchanted guns
  • Five gun enchantments
  • Three bomb enchantments
  • Hosting private games

Changes:

  • Slightly changed Ending Castle area
  • Made travel distance between towns shorter
  • Being far away from your partner will cause you to take damage (like your horse)
  • Increased the distance you can away be from your horse

Fixes:

  • Fixed some double playing village sounds
  • Fixed the crosshair being misrepresentative when riding
