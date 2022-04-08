We’re back at it again with another patch! Thank you to everyone who has sent us reports to help us find these problems. Remember, if you find something wrong with the game, you can let us know by using the “Bug Report” button in the settings menu :)
- Fixed bug that caused the game to softlock if you enter the robot designer while the sidebar is open
- Fixed bug that let you rate Level World levels more than once
- Removed ability to resize the game window using your cursor due to bugs appearing
- Stopped the circuit board and power core messages appearing during Level World levels
- Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update