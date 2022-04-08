 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jumphobia: Homeward Bound update for 8 April 2022

Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8524381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’re back at it again with another patch! Thank you to everyone who has sent us reports to help us find these problems. Remember, if you find something wrong with the game, you can let us know by using the “Bug Report” button in the settings menu :)

  • Fixed bug that caused the game to softlock if you enter the robot designer while the sidebar is open
  • Fixed bug that let you rate Level World levels more than once
  • Removed ability to resize the game window using your cursor due to bugs appearing
  • Stopped the circuit board and power core messages appearing during Level World levels
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1781382
  • Loading history…
Depot 1781383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.