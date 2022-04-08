Build 4.19.042 release

Change-list:
Bugs
- Fixed a boss monster pathfinding issue that prevented a 2nd large enemy from attacking in melee.
- Fixed the fallen paladin carrying Skullcrusher so you can't get it more than once, or crash your game by accident.
- Fixed the Corrosion spell's FX.
- Using the Rainbow Orb in combat now has the correct FX displaying.
- Finding rations in treasure chests no longer prompts for player selection.
- You can no longer discard artifacts while going through a treasure chest post-battle and choosing to swap.
- Removed "Trade" option for single character parties with treasure chests in combat.
- Sleeping characters can no longer open chests after combat.
- Tweaked monster sorcery skill up a bit across the board; an earlier bug masked the low values.
- The strange scepter now disappears from your inventory as intended when placed in Remzak's altar.
- Grammar/spelling corrections.
Features
Game reload is now available in combat mode.
Seven new spells, added to existing spellbooks and also available to monsters:
- Firebeam, shoots a blast of fire in a line from caster.
- Kismet, reduces monster spawn interval.
- Iceball, cold damage in a ball.
- Mark, marks current location for homing stone.
- Mass Ward, casts ward on entire party.
- Mindblast, large cone of mental damage from caster.
- Restore, restores health and stamina to target. If cast on self, stamina penalized.
Magic Blade now has a unique sound effect that is the same in both travel and combat.
Pathfinding optimization and fixes to reduce odd behavior like running away from targets.
Some boss monsters are now guaranteed to drop random rare items.
New monsters added, two new fiends and "Drakvir", dragon-like men in four varieties.
Added specific monster abilities "berzerk", "regeneration", and "strength" that is self-targeted only.
When the active character has no lockpicks, it now says "{active character} has no lockpick!"
When the active character has no trap tools, it now says "{active character} has no tool!"
The Radiant Pharos has extra abilities:
- It now reveals all secrets and dangers for all party members.
- All traps are 100% discoverable in its light.
-
Wands no longer deal piercing damage, and damage has been altered to low base/high range instead of vice-versa.
Weapons with special effect properties now deal both damage and the special effect.
- If you equip a trinket and a weapon with special weapon effects, the trinket takes precedence.
You can now examine equipped items.
You can now equip items swapping out current item in slot.
- Combinations like 1H to 2H that would require two slots are rejected, you need to remove them manually.
Tools, light sources, and artifacts now have descriptions when examined.
Examining a spellbook will prompt you to equip it and view the spell list on the statistic screens.
You can now examine items in shops, as well as items you're selling.
When having a round of drinks at a pub, you are now prompted if you want to stay and hear more (at no additional cost).
The mountain region between Fort Granros and Bleyloch is now known as the Blackcrag Pass.
- In-game text has been updated to refer to this name.
Bramimir now considers two quests in the Savage Isles as worthy deeds that earn her companionship.
A road and bridge now crosses the river near Port Bonifice.
Attempting to leave the pirate hut now triggers the quest encounter with the pirate captain. (Only on new games.)
Herbal Remedy is now available in the Ispahan Bazaar.
You can now sell items at the Ispahan Bazaar.
Zeke's Tools in Weymoor now buys back a lot more variety of items.
Clogs and Crafts in Bleyloch now buys items.
McDonnall's Merchantile in Port Bonifice now buys items.
PDF of the deluxe map now included in the Docs folder.
