Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown update for 8 April 2022

Build 4.19.042 release

Build 4.19.042 release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-list:

  • Bugs

    • Fixed a boss monster pathfinding issue that prevented a 2nd large enemy from attacking in melee.
    • Fixed the fallen paladin carrying Skullcrusher so you can't get it more than once, or crash your game by accident.
    • Fixed the Corrosion spell's FX.
    • Using the Rainbow Orb in combat now has the correct FX displaying.
    • Finding rations in treasure chests no longer prompts for player selection.
    • You can no longer discard artifacts while going through a treasure chest post-battle and choosing to swap.
    • Removed "Trade" option for single character parties with treasure chests in combat.
    • Sleeping characters can no longer open chests after combat.
    • Tweaked monster sorcery skill up a bit across the board; an earlier bug masked the low values.
    • The strange scepter now disappears from your inventory as intended when placed in Remzak's altar.
    • Grammar/spelling corrections.

  • Features

    • Game reload is now available in combat mode.

    • Seven new spells, added to existing spellbooks and also available to monsters:

      • Firebeam, shoots a blast of fire in a line from caster.
      • Kismet, reduces monster spawn interval.
      • Iceball, cold damage in a ball.
      • Mark, marks current location for homing stone.
      • Mass Ward, casts ward on entire party.
      • Mindblast, large cone of mental damage from caster.
      • Restore, restores health and stamina to target. If cast on self, stamina penalized.

    • Magic Blade now has a unique sound effect that is the same in both travel and combat.

    • Pathfinding optimization and fixes to reduce odd behavior like running away from targets.

    • Some boss monsters are now guaranteed to drop random rare items.

    • New monsters added, two new fiends and "Drakvir", dragon-like men in four varieties.

    • Added specific monster abilities "berzerk", "regeneration", and "strength" that is self-targeted only.

    • When the active character has no lockpicks, it now says "{active character} has no lockpick!"

    • When the active character has no trap tools, it now says "{active character} has no tool!"

    • The Radiant Pharos has extra abilities:

      • It now reveals all secrets and dangers for all party members.
      • All traps are 100% discoverable in its light.

    • Wands no longer deal piercing damage, and damage has been altered to low base/high range instead of vice-versa.

    • Weapons with special effect properties now deal both damage and the special effect.

      • If you equip a trinket and a weapon with special weapon effects, the trinket takes precedence.

    • You can now examine equipped items.

    • You can now equip items swapping out current item in slot.

      • Combinations like 1H to 2H that would require two slots are rejected, you need to remove them manually.

    • Tools, light sources, and artifacts now have descriptions when examined.

    • Examining a spellbook will prompt you to equip it and view the spell list on the statistic screens.

    • You can now examine items in shops, as well as items you're selling.

    • When having a round of drinks at a pub, you are now prompted if you want to stay and hear more (at no additional cost).

    • The mountain region between Fort Granros and Bleyloch is now known as the Blackcrag Pass.

      • In-game text has been updated to refer to this name.

    • Bramimir now considers two quests in the Savage Isles as worthy deeds that earn her companionship.

    • A road and bridge now crosses the river near Port Bonifice.

    • Attempting to leave the pirate hut now triggers the quest encounter with the pirate captain. (Only on new games.)

    • Herbal Remedy is now available in the Ispahan Bazaar.

    • You can now sell items at the Ispahan Bazaar.

    • Zeke's Tools in Weymoor now buys back a lot more variety of items.

    • Clogs and Crafts in Bleyloch now buys items.

    • McDonnall's Merchantile in Port Bonifice now buys items.

    • PDF of the deluxe map now included in the Docs folder.

