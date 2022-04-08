 Skip to content

GameGuru MAX update for 8 April 2022

GameGuru MAX Build 2022.04.08

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new build of GameGuru MAX Early Access brings many speed optimisations and issue fixes. You can read about all the changes here;
NEW CANYON GAME DEMO!!!

Level Editor

  • The widget can now be toggled on and off with the F1 key, and the F2,F3 and F4 keys control both the widget and smart positioning mode
  • The undo/redo will now work when moving objects with the widget
  • Fixed the widget from toggling on/off multiple times with one key press
  • Particles - selecting particles will not longer resets their scale
  • The shooter relationship dialog box is now correctly positioned
  • Possible fix for getting "No behavior for static objects" message after adding a character to the level
  • Fixed a crash that could happen when using the importer to the thumbnail screen
  • Fixed an issue that happened when you clicked and dragged from the left panel and it would pick up objects in the scene window

Test Level

  • Lower FPS no longer causes slow walking of the player
  • Bullet holes no longer have a white artefact around them
  • Added CTRL+H to toggle the HUDs on/off during test level (makes it easier to take screenshots)

Standalone

  • AI characters will now speak
  • Animated objects should now animate
  • Revolver ammo can now be collected
  • Changing the graphics setting option now affects quality across more items

The Hub

  • When clicking on a game thumbnail it will now respond immediately and show the right preview image
  • A few users were not seeing weapons appearing when they pressed Play Game from the Hub. This should be fixed
  • The number of demo games now corelates to number of demos in tutorialbank/games
  • Updated the Discord link in the Hub

Assets

  • Stopped a shack building from losing it's walls from appearing

Optimisations

  • The shadow system now avoids over shadowing further away from the player which speeds up the process
  • Objects that are occluded by other objects are no longer drawn
  • Objects that are small and far away from the player are no longer drawn
  • Ensured the CPU and GPU stats both show on the left tab screen and are not off screen
  • Split up the draw call count into opaque, shadow, and transparent calls in the profiler
  • Added the number of triangles being drawn to the profiler
  • Made sure fpe "WEMaterial" setting is used over old cullmode
  • Optimized by ensuring wicked particles and water ripple are now used
  • Technical optimization: Added a flag to remove Temporal AA
  • Technical optimization: Added a flag to remove ray traced shadows
  • Temporary removed tessellation becuase it does not currently work well
  • Technical optimization: DrawDebugWorld limit and do not always BindCommonResources only if needed a little more speed
  • Reduced font atlas size to 4096x4096, removed the unused font glyphs
  • Reduced memory usage in Jungle fever level

Changed files in this update

