GameGuru MAX Build 2022.04.08

This new build of GameGuru MAX Early Access brings many speed optimisations and issue fixes. You can read about all the changes here;
NEW CANYON GAME DEMO!!!
Level Editor
- The widget can now be toggled on and off with the F1 key, and the F2,F3 and F4 keys control both the widget and smart positioning mode
- The undo/redo will now work when moving objects with the widget
- Fixed the widget from toggling on/off multiple times with one key press
- Particles - selecting particles will not longer resets their scale
- The shooter relationship dialog box is now correctly positioned
- Possible fix for getting "No behavior for static objects" message after adding a character to the level
- Fixed a crash that could happen when using the importer to the thumbnail screen
- Fixed an issue that happened when you clicked and dragged from the left panel and it would pick up objects in the scene window
Test Level
- Lower FPS no longer causes slow walking of the player
- Bullet holes no longer have a white artefact around them
- Added CTRL+H to toggle the HUDs on/off during test level (makes it easier to take screenshots)
Standalone
- AI characters will now speak
- Animated objects should now animate
- Revolver ammo can now be collected
- Changing the graphics setting option now affects quality across more items
The Hub
- When clicking on a game thumbnail it will now respond immediately and show the right preview image
- A few users were not seeing weapons appearing when they pressed Play Game from the Hub. This should be fixed
- The number of demo games now corelates to number of demos in tutorialbank/games
- Updated the Discord link in the Hub
Assets
- Stopped a shack building from losing it's walls from appearing
Optimisations
- The shadow system now avoids over shadowing further away from the player which speeds up the process
- Objects that are occluded by other objects are no longer drawn
- Objects that are small and far away from the player are no longer drawn
- Ensured the CPU and GPU stats both show on the left tab screen and are not off screen
- Split up the draw call count into opaque, shadow, and transparent calls in the profiler
- Added the number of triangles being drawn to the profiler
- Made sure fpe "WEMaterial" setting is used over old cullmode
- Optimized by ensuring wicked particles and water ripple are now used
- Technical optimization: Added a flag to remove Temporal AA
- Technical optimization: Added a flag to remove ray traced shadows
- Temporary removed tessellation becuase it does not currently work well
- Technical optimization: DrawDebugWorld limit and do not always BindCommonResources only if needed a little more speed
- Reduced font atlas size to 4096x4096, removed the unused font glyphs
- Reduced memory usage in Jungle fever level
