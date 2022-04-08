Update 0.9.2

Hello everyone,
Today we released version 0.9.2, which again is focused on polishing.
Features:
FPS - Highlight weapons when they are nearby
FPS - UI feedback for gathering ressources
FPS - Sound when plasma cannon fully loaded
FPS - Improved reload animation magnum
FPS - Improved reload animation for m4
RTS - Units now shine through objects blocking the view
RTS - Added no-build-area around portals
RTS - Added underground rendering (e.g. Mine in Fortress map)
RTS - Unit attacks are now dependend on animation
RTS - Improved attack decision for RTS units
RTS - Added range damage to titans
RTS - Added sounds when rts selects buildings
RTS - Added casting sounds for RTS
General - Added possibilty to disable motionblur in settings
Bug fixes:
FPS - Fixed: FPSAI still reports enemies after deaths
FPS - Fixed: Scanner was not shown correctly in minimap
FPS - Fixed: Unconscious does not end aiming
FPS - Fixed: Double door placement
RTS - Fixed: Attackbox for ripperdog
RTS - Fixed: Wendigo and artillery use smaller naviagtion mesh to get less stuck
General - Lobby - Added wait animation to perks point loading
Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.
Cashcowgames
