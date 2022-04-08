 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dark Prospect update for 8 April 2022

Update 0.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8524296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today we released version 0.9.2, which again is focused on polishing.

Features:

  • FPS - Highlight weapons when they are nearby

  • FPS - UI feedback for gathering ressources

  • FPS - Sound when plasma cannon fully loaded

  • FPS - Improved reload animation magnum

  • FPS - Improved reload animation for m4

  • RTS - Units now shine through objects blocking the view

  • RTS - Added no-build-area around portals

  • RTS - Added underground rendering (e.g. Mine in Fortress map)

  • RTS - Unit attacks are now dependend on animation

  • RTS - Improved attack decision for RTS units

  • RTS - Added range damage to titans

  • RTS - Added sounds when rts selects buildings

  • RTS - Added casting sounds for RTS

  • General - Added possibilty to disable motionblur in settings

Bug fixes:

  • FPS - Fixed: FPSAI still reports enemies after deaths

  • FPS - Fixed: Scanner was not shown correctly in minimap

  • FPS - Fixed: Unconscious does not end aiming

  • FPS - Fixed: Double door placement

  • RTS - Fixed: Attackbox for ripperdog

  • RTS - Fixed: Wendigo and artillery use smaller naviagtion mesh to get less stuck

  • General - Lobby - Added wait animation to perks point loading


If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,
join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

Changed files in this update

Dark Prospect Content Depot 604771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.