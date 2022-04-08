 Skip to content

Shadow Fate update for 8 April 2022

April 8th Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a game freeze in the desert with a map Interaction.
-Fixed a game freeze vs the vultures in the desert.

Thank you everyone for reporting any issues encountered and please continue to do so.

