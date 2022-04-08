Patch 0.18.0

New Dialogue UI and more Blacksmithing options
- Improved dialogue UI with an angled close up and depth of field blurring to make dialogues feel more personal, in preparation for the upcoming social interaction features.
- Added a return button that allows the player to go back to the first row of dialogue choices, so that the players does not have to close the entire dialogue and interact with the NPC again.
- Added the ability for villagers to only smelt bars and the ability to ask nearby villagers to work as blacksmiths.
Changes:
- Workbenches reduced in size to prevent engineers from standing on top of them.
Fixes:
- Previously ransomed villagers having duplicates after relogging.
- Spamming the hire villager button could hire more villagers above the max population.
- Blacksmithing villagers were making copper tools out of tin ores.
- Villagers having the wrong images assigned to their slots in people summary and stats.
- An opened inventory with an item quantity popup window did not close during tax time, which allowed duplicated items to be transferred into a player's belt.
