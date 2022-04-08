 Skip to content

Nienix update for 8 April 2022

Bug fixes

Version 0.55509187

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to view all public network games regardless of game version. Incompatible games are listed with red text.
🎯 [Misc] Revised a few texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that made multiplayer in the demo version unavailable.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a data serialization (saving) error.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an offset error in map when playing on non-wide resolutions (e.g. a 4:3 aspect ratio).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a soft lock which occurred on rare occasions in the first level of Station D-5 in Act 1.

