Version 0.55509187
🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to view all public network games regardless of game version. Incompatible games are listed with red text.
🎯 [Misc] Revised a few texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that made multiplayer in the demo version unavailable.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a data serialization (saving) error.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an offset error in map when playing on non-wide resolutions (e.g. a 4:3 aspect ratio).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a soft lock which occurred on rare occasions in the first level of Station D-5 in Act 1.
