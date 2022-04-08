 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 8 April 2022

0.14.8 (April 8)

Fixes:

  • fixed cursor hiding army unit while adjusting army menu
  • fixed bottom right icon tooltips not having data and otherwise being mangled.
  • fixed a rare tutorial winner crash
  • fixed victory condition cards not showing correct sprites

Changes:

  • removed option button drop-down tip
  • improved AI logic concering the player's camp
  • solved another issue with demolishing buildings+missing language file causing a crash
  • improved AI logic for target regions
  • Modified snow particles to be half as many.
  • Fixed crash from AI trying to put walls on regions that no one owns.

Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
