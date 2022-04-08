0.14.8 (April 8)
Fixes:
- fixed cursor hiding army unit while adjusting army menu
- fixed bottom right icon tooltips not having data and otherwise being mangled.
- fixed a rare tutorial winner crash
- fixed victory condition cards not showing correct sprites
Changes:
- removed option button drop-down tip
- improved AI logic concering the player's camp
- solved another issue with demolishing buildings+missing language file causing a crash
- improved AI logic for target regions
- Modified snow particles to be half as many.
- Fixed crash from AI trying to put walls on regions that no one owns.
Changed files in this update