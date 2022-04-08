- Fixed an issue that would cause the Dev to type the name "Terrorbane" in the name selection box for reactions that would ask the player to input the name again.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Japanese players from reading the intro cutscene dialogue in the casino underground stealth section, in The Resistance.
- Adjusted some colliders that could cause players to get out of bounds throughout the game.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the voice over to get desynchronized with the text for the Developer, in the Italian language.
- Optimized the number of accesses to memory throughout the game.
- Fixed minor typos in text and dialogues.
tERRORbane update for 8 April 2022
v1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update