tERRORbane update for 8 April 2022

v1.0.5

v1.0.5

8 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the Dev to type the name "Terrorbane" in the name selection box for reactions that would ask the player to input the name again.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Japanese players from reading the intro cutscene dialogue in the casino underground stealth section, in The Resistance.
  • Adjusted some colliders that could cause players to get out of bounds throughout the game.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the voice over to get desynchronized with the text for the Developer, in the Italian language.
  • Optimized the number of accesses to memory throughout the game.
  • Fixed minor typos in text and dialogues.

