 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rise of Humanity update for 8 April 2022

UPDATE 2 - Minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8523833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We released Update 2 last week with a lot of new content but unfortunately some pesky bugs made it into the final build 😬

Here are the patchnotes:

  • Fixed bugs when Danny gives a card to or gets a card from an ally that escaped
  • Localization fixes and improvements
  • Removed side missions that caused saves to be corrupt
  • Minor changes in battle condition icons thanks to Vito74m!
  • Fixed hang with characters on Warehouse elevator
  • Removed destroyed bomb markers
  • Fixed possible hang in escape missions
  • Fixed visuals of cards in Warehouse lootboxes

Some of these bugs were discovered thanks to you guys, we are very thankful for that!

Special thanks to Vito74m!

Changed files in this update

Rise of Humanity Release Depot Depot 1048531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.