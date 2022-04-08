UPDATE 2 - Minor patch

We released Update 2 last week with a lot of new content but unfortunately some pesky bugs made it into the final build 😬
Here are the patchnotes:
- Fixed bugs when Danny gives a card to or gets a card from an ally that escaped
- Localization fixes and improvements
- Removed side missions that caused saves to be corrupt
- Minor changes in battle condition icons thanks to Vito74m!
- Fixed hang with characters on Warehouse elevator
- Removed destroyed bomb markers
- Fixed possible hang in escape missions
- Fixed visuals of cards in Warehouse lootboxes
Some of these bugs were discovered thanks to you guys, we are very thankful for that!
Special thanks to Vito74m!
Changed files in this update