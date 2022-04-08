The Sparking Milestone Update: v2.10
Dear leaf blowers,
the update has dropped right before the weekend. New content, QoL improvements, Bugfixes, you know the deal.
Season 4 will probably start on Thursday, April 21st, and will last 1 month. Season 4 will be separated into three different categories: PC, Mobile and Crossplay. Each category will be split into the Premium Leaderboard and the F2P Leaderboard. There will be no mixed leaderboard anymore. More info about this will be posted before season 4 starts.
Enough talk, here's the spoilerific changelog:
- [spoiler]Crafted Leaves Fusion: Craft better leaves with fusion! Add 6 leaves of the same type into the fusion slots to create a new leaf for the next higher tier.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Crafted Leaves Transformation: change properties of crafted leaves[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Tower/Pyramid Milestones[/spoiler]
- New leaf: [spoiler]Hematite Leaves[/spoiler]
- New [spoiler]energy: Electrical Energy (required for fusion shards/crafted leaves fusion)[/spoiler]
- New area: [spoiler]Spark Range[/spoiler]
- New [spoiler]shards: Ascension Shards (used to ascend sacred+ leaves), Fusion Shards (used to fuse sacred+ leaves), Transformation Shards (used to transform any crafted leaf property)[/spoiler]
- New recipes: [spoiler]Ascension Shards, Fusion Shards, Transformation Shards[/spoiler]
- New pets: [spoiler]Flamingoo, Sealo[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Shovel only digs up resources that have been collected (per prestige)[/spoiler]
- Right-click now moves leaves between inventory/backpack (same as Shift+Left Click)
- [spoiler]More Kokkaupunki quests if you have bought the Materials Pack[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added Dark Essence Quest(s) to Heikki[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added enemy shard drop value + enemy shard drop multiplier to craft vars (min: sacred)[/spoiler]
- Added options Salvage locked leaves + Reroll locked leaves (gameplay options)
- Craft RNG Manipulator can be toggled
- Added clear filter button to crafted leaves filter
- [spoiler]Auto trade boost (gem upgrade)[/spoiler]
- More leaf achievements
- Artifact description linebreaks added
- [spoiler]Multi-Crit brewing: if crit chance is above 100%, there is a chance to multi-crit. For example, if the crit chance is 150%, the multi-crit chance is 50% (output 2). Each successful multi-crit reduces the multi-crit chance by 100%. For example, if the crit chance is 250%, multi-crit chances are 150% -> 50% (output 3).[/spoiler]
- Reroll crafted leaf props shortcut fixed
- [spoiler]Offline seeds minimum value is 1 instead of 0[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Boss timer upgrade (shows boss spawn timers in the area menu)[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Ancient leaves can be auto-salvaged[/spoiler]
- Stats show single leaf rewards
- [spoiler]Crafted Leaves can have more than 10 shards per leaf but only 10 shards max per property[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]More crafting properties: multi-critical brew chance, energy charge/s, energy charge/s%, relics damage%, BLC%, MLC%, Curses/s%, More Tower Floors%[/spoiler]
- Borb sprites updated up to [spoiler]Sacred[/spoiler]
- Lore added
- [spoiler]Curses + Curses/s[/spoiler] are now shown in stats
- [spoiler]Offline Crunches/MLC only works after at least one Crunch/MLC[/spoiler]. This will also fix some challenges where offline prestige rewards were bugged.
- [spoiler]Borb Taxi End of Party should be fixed: The player will be teleported to the Home Garden after beating Bob for the first time. Subsequently, Borb Taxi should work on floor 100.[/spoiler]
