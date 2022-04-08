The Sparking Milestone Update: v2.10

Dear leaf blowers,

the update has dropped right before the weekend. New content, QoL improvements, Bugfixes, you know the deal.

Season 4 will probably start on Thursday, April 21st, and will last 1 month. Season 4 will be separated into three different categories: PC, Mobile and Crossplay. Each category will be split into the Premium Leaderboard and the F2P Leaderboard. There will be no mixed leaderboard anymore. More info about this will be posted before season 4 starts.

Enough talk, here's the spoilerific changelog: