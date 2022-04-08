Patch Notes for v1.0.5

- Fix not being able to open menu when join as a spectator
- Fix King/Noble spawning on top of button sometimes on Spaceship stage in Kill the King
- Rough temporary fix for frozen input when join mid-game
There’s a very TEMPORARY fix for the player frozen glitch that happens sometimes when you join a game mid-match that I added here. If you find you’re frozen again, open the menu and, upon closing it, I kinda forced it to re-enable your movements. Kinda annoying I know but I guess my latest changes to the instructions screen somehow messed things up but I’m not sure exactly where so hopefully that works for now as a temporary fix. Not my best work but it should do until i actually find the issue and fix it more permanently this weekend :)
Changed files in this update