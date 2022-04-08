 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Just Act Natural update for 8 April 2022

Patch Notes for v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8523679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix not being able to open menu when join as a spectator
  • Fix King/Noble spawning on top of button sometimes on Spaceship stage in Kill the King
  • Rough temporary fix for frozen input when join mid-game

There’s a very TEMPORARY fix for the player frozen glitch that happens sometimes when you join a game mid-match that I added here. If you find you’re frozen again, open the menu and, upon closing it, I kinda forced it to re-enable your movements. Kinda annoying I know but I guess my latest changes to the instructions screen somehow messed things up but I’m not sure exactly where so hopefully that works for now as a temporary fix. Not my best work but it should do until i actually find the issue and fix it more permanently this weekend :)

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.