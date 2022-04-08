 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pale Night Playtest update for 8 April 2022

Patch 0.3.2 (Patch notes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8523645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.3.2

Improvements:

  • Add full translation for French language.

Bug fix:

  • Fix unpause gameplay with menu during baboons feast

v0.3.1

Improvements:

  • Temporarilly disabled map buttons. They were confusing and could lead to loss of current checkpoint progress. We'll fix it and re-enable them in a further release.

v0.3.0

Improvements:

  • Pook name color is now pink instead of orange
  • Biome 4 level design improvements (easier to read)
  • Improve clarity of some checkpoints in biome 5
  • Improve performances of a specific attack of a certain boss

Bug fix:

  • Remove some hidden sand tiles in biome 5
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.