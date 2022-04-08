Patch 0.3.2 (Patch notes)

v0.3.2
Improvements:
- Add full translation for French language.
Bug fix:
- Fix unpause gameplay with menu during baboons feast
v0.3.1
Improvements:
- Temporarilly disabled map buttons. They were confusing and could lead to loss of current checkpoint progress. We'll fix it and re-enable them in a further release.
v0.3.0
Improvements:
- Pook name color is now pink instead of orange
- Biome 4 level design improvements (easier to read)
- Improve clarity of some checkpoints in biome 5
- Improve performances of a specific attack of a certain boss
Bug fix:
- Remove some hidden sand tiles in biome 5
