 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survive 4 Pleasure update for 8 April 2022

Performance optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 8523510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys,

We noticed that some players faced fps drops and lags when many zombies spawn...

So, this update should fixe the problem or at least improve the "Surviving Portal" experience.

have fun :D

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.