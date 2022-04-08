Plinko Panic! Content Update #2

Hello! :D INTRODUCING - The Desert. A whole new set of levels has now dropped into the game with a new array of enemies and bosses to fight your way through alongside 5 new difficulty modifiers for each level... Can you beat them?
Patch Notes
Additions
- A whole new area - The Desert
- 3 new bosses
- 3 new smaller enemies
- New difficulty modifiers for Desert Levels 2-6
- 5 New Pinballs Added (0 Common, 1 Uncommon, 3 Rare, 1 Epic, 0 Legendary)
- 7 New Items Added
Changes/Fixes
- The first level for ALL areas starts unlocked (i.e. You do not have to have beaten Caves 6 to unlock Christmas 1)
- Broken Glass now deals 2 damage per broken peg at the end of each turn (down from 3 damage)
- Zen Pinball now has the correct sprite when appearing in the shop
