 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Plinko Panic! update for 8 April 2022

Plinko Panic! Content Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8523483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! :D INTRODUCING - The Desert. A whole new set of levels has now dropped into the game with a new array of enemies and bosses to fight your way through alongside 5 new difficulty modifiers for each level... Can you beat them?

Patch Notes

Additions
  • A whole new area - The Desert
  • 3 new bosses
  • 3 new smaller enemies
  • New difficulty modifiers for Desert Levels 2-6
  • 5 New Pinballs Added (0 Common, 1 Uncommon, 3 Rare, 1 Epic, 0 Legendary)
  • 7 New Items Added
Changes/Fixes
  • The first level for ALL areas starts unlocked (i.e. You do not have to have beaten Caves 6 to unlock Christmas 1)
  • Broken Glass now deals 2 damage per broken peg at the end of each turn (down from 3 damage)
  • Zen Pinball now has the correct sprite when appearing in the shop

Changed files in this update

Depot 1794401
  • Loading history…
Depot 1794402
  • Loading history…
Depot 1794403
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.