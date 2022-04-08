P&C HotFix: 080422

Jokes on you all, Patch3 never went live! Patch 4 time nao!
Size: 333 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess not showing her pregnant form
ːswirliesː Fixed Stable build cheats not working
ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Goblin) not affecting the Knight's Affinity with Bird
ːswirliesː Fixed possible Tea Party crashes
ːswirliesː Fixed the first Progeny in the box being swapped with an Holstaur from time to time
ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy/Mermaid/Crystal Progeny possible appearing in meeting spots they don't belong to
ːswirliesː Fixed Faun's Tavern visitors often belonging to the same Progeny race
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Progeny not being given the "Penned In" costume after being bought in a Slave Auction
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess "STAMP!" scene being accessible even when there are no wars you're able to "STAMP!"
ːswirliesː Fixed Frog Princess Bath Water effect on Harvest Princess not affecting Mermaids and Birds
ːswirliesː Frog Princess Bath Water effect on Cat Princess now can also give the Knight "SCRAB" and "Shiny Core"
Changed files in this update