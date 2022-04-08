Patch v1.0.3

New patch with some importance fixes, balance changes and new events!
- Flux Defluxer was nerfed, and now costs more shield capacity to deal damage and the other option gives less shield capacity
- The old Temple Ruins event is now back. It was previously removed because a new temple event was coming soon, but until then, the old one is back on the table. The new redesigned temple ruins event will probably only come in the 1.1 content patch
- A new random event: A friendly Aylon ship is giving you free cards!
- Other existing events can now appear on the yellow random event mark
- Devious Escape is now being scrapped correctly, in both boss and non boss cases
- The Void Box card will work correctly when you draw Rocket Rain
- The Drone Missile can now be correctly targeted when their intent is attack
- The enemy damage on the hardcore mode levels has been reduced from level 3 to 7, and now only caps at level 10. There is still probably more balance changes for the hardcore levels difficulty.
- Other minor fixes
Thank you everyone for the feedback!
Changed files in this update