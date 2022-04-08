 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 8 April 2022

Build notes 1.4.04f3 - Minor patch

Build notes 1.4.04f3 - Minor patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixes some German language issues. Thank you to the discord community for pointing out these problems!

If there are any language mistakes that you spot, please let us know on our discord server https://discord.gg/ringofpain

