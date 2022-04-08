 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 8 April 2022

Beta update 1.4.06b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features

  • Added new items
  • Added new candle Glow Stone

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed certain Scrolls and Spellbooks from spawning cards in shrine rooms
  • Changed item Positivity to activate for already equipped items, and not items that will be equipped
  • Glow Stone will no longer appear as an item in the ring but as an option on the Main Menu

Improvements

  • Added "Turns Taken" to Game over screen for the main game mode
To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

