Beta update 1.4.06b

Features
- Added new items
- Added new candle Glow Stone
Bug Fixes
- Fixed certain Scrolls and Spellbooks from spawning cards in shrine rooms
- Changed item Positivity to activate for already equipped items, and not items that will be equipped
- Glow Stone will no longer appear as an item in the ring but as an option on the Main Menu
Improvements
- Added "Turns Taken" to Game over screen for the main game mode
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch