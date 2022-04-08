 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Timberborn update for 8 April 2022

Patch notes 2022-04-08 (hotfix, experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 8523044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the mismatched Harvesting and Planting icons.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8523044
Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.