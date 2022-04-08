 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

V-Skin update for 8 April 2022

V-Skin 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8522710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:
Parameter automatic setting optimization
Webcam face capture optimization
In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
Some VRM models are imported and displayed abnormally fixed
After deleting the model will cause application Loading
If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
https://twitter.com/qb_makerstudio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1759651
  • Loading history…
Depot 1759652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.