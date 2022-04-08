Highlights of this update:
Parameter automatic setting optimization
Webcam face capture optimization
In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
Some VRM models are imported and displayed abnormally fixed
After deleting the model will cause application Loading
If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
https://twitter.com/qb_makerstudio
V-Skin update for 8 April 2022
V-Skin 1.0.5
Highlights of this update:
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update