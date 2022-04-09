A new update is here! With guns... lots of guns.

Another update is here! Adding more secondary weapons was highly request so two new handguns are here along with the first shotgun! Many high priority bugs have also been fixed thanks to your feedback!
Changes
- Added S12 Shotgun
- Added 1911 Pistol
- Added X18 Automatic Pistol
- Updated Operations shop to show items that are related to the player's inventory for ease of use
- Updated grabbing of weapon slides to be done with trigger, and grabbing rifle magazines with grip to avoid grabbing the wrong object
- Fixed issue with non-host players not being spotted by enemies
- Fixed issues with certain maps having the out of bounds triggers too close to the spawn
- Fixed issues with occlusion culling on certain levels
- Increased brightness in hideout and sandbox
- Added Hideout graffiti tags
- Added Kickstarter plaque in hideout
