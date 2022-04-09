 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crunch Element update for 9 April 2022

A new update is here! With guns... lots of guns.

Share · View all patches · Build 8522376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Another update is here! Adding more secondary weapons was highly request so two new handguns are here along with the first shotgun! Many high priority bugs have also been fixed thanks to your feedback!

Changes

  • Added S12 Shotgun
  • Added 1911 Pistol
  • Added X18 Automatic Pistol
  • Updated Operations shop to show items that are related to the player's inventory for ease of use
  • Updated grabbing of weapon slides to be done with trigger, and grabbing rifle magazines with grip to avoid grabbing the wrong object
  • Fixed issue with non-host players not being spotted by enemies
  • Fixed issues with certain maps having the out of bounds triggers too close to the spawn
  • Fixed issues with occlusion culling on certain levels
  • Increased brightness in hideout and sandbox
  • Added Hideout graffiti tags
  • Added Kickstarter plaque in hideout

Changed files in this update

Crunch Element.exe Depot 1090251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.